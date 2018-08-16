Home Cities Kochi

Kerala flood: Airport operations, passengers held up at Nedumbassery

The Passengers are forced to spent time at hotels as several of Athani-Nedumbassery road, MC road and National Highway flooded since Wednesday evening preventing them from returning home.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cochin International Airport on 15 August 2018, suspended all flight operations till Saturday. (Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEDUMBASSERY, ERNAKULAM: Passengers from other parts of the state are still stranded in Nedumbassery after flight operations from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) temporarily suspended till Saturday.

Kerala floods UPDATES: Toll touches 79 as 12 more die; NDRF rushes more men

Ancy Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla who was to board a flight to New York via Kuwait is still awaiting in Nedumbassery. She is accompanied by her two young daughters. "We checked in at the airport on Tuesday night. The flight was scheduled to take off on Wednesday morning. However, the airport operations were closed and we were shifted to a nearby hotel. We don't know when the next flight will operate. We neither can go home as due to severe flood at Pathanamthitta district" she said.

Even airliners also have no information about flight operations to resume from CIAL.

"We are giving priority to the passengers who could not fly on Wednesday. The seats would be provided to them in the first flight itself once our operations resume.

Some of the passengers have agreed to board other flights from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. We don't know anything about the scheduling of next flight from Nedumbassery. On information from CIAL is that airport would be closed till Saturday," an official at the office of an international airliner in Kochi said.

