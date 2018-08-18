City hotels booked out as rain water enters houses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The incessant rain and floods are turning a blessing for hotels with many registering good bookings. Several flood-affected residents have moved to hotels since Thursday. Some of the popular hotels in Kochi and suburbs are among the preferred ones.“As soon as the water started entering the compound of our apartment on Thursday, all residents shifted to a hotel at Maradu. There are 12 families residing in this apartment and all are staying at the hotel now.

We checked the water level at the compound and the water hasn’t receded. So, we have decided to stay at the hotel till Saturday before deciding anything,” said Mathew, who resides at an apartment in Elamakkara. However, people are concerned about the electronic gadgets inside the houses. Similarly, cars have been shifted to other places to prevent flood-related issues. “I decided to move the car and bike to my office at Palarivattom. It would be too costly to repair the vehicles if flood water enters the engine,” Paul who stays at ACS School road said.