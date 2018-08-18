Home Cities Kochi

Educating adults about children abuse

The CFGCS plans to expose such activists through awareness programmes on the streets, households and educational institutions.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

KOCHI:   Take it seriously. It’s not a game. Child abuse cases are on the rise, in the news, over the internet and social media platforms, and a city-based organisation has launched a multi-pronged attack against online predators. As part of its “act against child abuse” programme, the Centre for Film, Gender and Culture Studies (CFGCS), promoted by five women, is conducting awareness programmes for different stakeholders, ranging from the police to school teachers, to identify child abusers and bring them to justice.

CFGCS team member Dr Anishia Jayadev said their organisation was taking different routes to tackle the menace - awareness through art, educating parents and teachers, and prevention with the help of law enforcers. Anishia works with the Institute of Management in Government here.“Right now, we are focusing on pseudo intellectuals and activists who portray pedophilia as ‘normal’ or ‘necessity’ or ‘right’ of children. They campaign through FB and social media, but carefully-worded content prevents them from being caught by law enforcers,” Anishia said.

The CFGCS plans to expose such activists through awareness programmes on the streets, households and educational institutions. “We will also hand over details of such persons to the police so their activities and antecedents can be checked,” she said.      The organisation has already prepared a database on individuals and organisations who campaigned or supported normalisation of paedophilia in the past three years. Digital evidence has been collected and handed to the chief minister’s office and the police.  

Dr Arifa KC, an oncologist with the Pariyaram Medical College, is the chairperson of the organisation. Anu Devarajan, IT expert; Divya, faculty member of Sanskrit College, Kalady; and dentist Dr Sofia Kanneth are also part of the team.The CFGCS also helps adults who were abused as children to get counselling and legal support. “The concept of reporting of non-recent cases of child sex abuse is something new to Kerala society. We encourage people to speak out so that people would be sensitised on the trauma of innocent victims,” Anishia says.The CFGCS mostly conducts public programmes at Manaveeyam Veedhi, in association with the Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective and Manaveeyam Street Library.  

Dummy Box Head
CFGCS invites victims to seek their support and volunteers to champion the cause. 
Facebook: facebook.com/AAAActAgainstAbuse 
Twitter: twitter.com/AbuseAct
Email: cfgcsindia@gmail.com 
Dr Arifa K C: 9946166418
Dr Anishia Jayadev: 9497571803      

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Centre for Film Gender and Culture Studies child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics