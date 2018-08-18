Home Cities Kochi

High Court acquits 5 accused

The High Court held the accused shall not be given any remission till he completes imprisonment for a period of 25 years.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday acquitted five accused, including the seventh accused K M Bineesh, owner of Himalaya Chit Fund, in the Kanichukulangara triple murder case.  The acquitted were fourth accused Shiby and seventh accused  Binish, who was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life and fifth accused Unnikrishnan, eighth accused Gokulan and twelfth accused Shibinraj.

Meanwhile, the court commuted the death sentence awarded to first accused Unni and modified the sentence to imprisonment for life. The District Sessions judge had awarded death sentence to Unni. The High Court held the accused shall not be given any remission till he completes imprisonment for a period of 25 years. The court also confirmed the life sentence awarded to second accused Ajithkumar and third accused Mrigam Saju.

