Kochi inundated as canals overflow

KOCHI: The city plunged into a panic mode on Thursday night after many low-lying areas in the city were inundated following flooding from canals, mainly Perandoor Canal. With heavy rain lashing, the canals overflowed with water seeping into houses and shops. With fear gripping the city, several residents moved to relative’s houses and relief camps. The worst affected were Chernalloor, Kunnunpuram Ponnekara, Elamakkara, Edappally, Judges Avenue, Gandhi Nagar and Panampilly Nagar, the areas through which Perandoor Canal pass through. “The water from Perandoor started overflowing from Thursday morning. However, by evening the water started to flow to our compounds.

On Friday, the water level was very high and it was increasing,” says Joy, whose house is close to Perandoor Canal near LF Road in Kaloor.Similarly, Edappally canal also overflowed forcing several residents to leave their houses. The mall, apartments, villas situated close to Edappally canal were inundated as water entered the buildings. Due to inadequate water and other food resources, the apartment residents also have started to move out. “The drinking water crisis is very severe. We had to buy bottled water for managing the situation temporarily. We have decided to move to the house of a friend at Kakkanad. We believe Kakkanad area is safe,” Aravind, who resides at Vattekunnam near Edappally.

The inundated road leading to a church near Edapally. (Photo | EPS/ Melton Antony)

Many other parts of the district, including Kalamassery, Manjummel, Eloor, Varapuzha, Aluva, Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha were inundated for the past two days. The waterlogging is already severe at P&T Colony, the premises of Ernakulam Junction Railway station and Kamattipadam. The waterlogging was severe in KSRTC bus station premises as well.

Kochi Deputy Mayor, T J Vinod said water from the heavy rain is stuck at Perandoor Canal due to high tide. Authorities hope that during the low tide, the water level at Perandoor will recede. However, numerous relief camps have been opened. “We started evacuating people residing close to Perandoor Canal since Thursday evening. The schools at Elamakkara, Edappally, Puthakalvattom, Cheranallor were turned into relief camps. A water level at a relief camp started at Chernalloor has been shifted to Maharajas College on Friday after water level increased,” Vinod said.

Meanwhile, the Goshree islands still remain cut off from the mainland as transport mode has been cancelled for past two days. The water at Vembanad lake reported a slight increase. “There is nothing to panic for people living at Mattancherry and Fort Kochi areas,” T J Vinod said. The majority of offices remained closed on Friday as well. The attendance at the government offices was also low. Most of the shops also remained closed and only a few private buses were operational. Kochi Metro Rail was operational and it helped in shifting flood victims to other parts of Kochi.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Service Department and Police are readied units to start rescue operation in case of flooding inside Kochi city. “The majority of our units are deployed at flood-hit areas close to Periyar river. However, we have reserve units that can handle a situation in case of flooding inside Kochi,” an officer said.

Water crisis looms over dist

The water supply in Ernakulam district is likely to get affected as the pump houses and the water treatment plant in Aluva are slowly getting submerged owing to the overflowing Periyar. “With water levels rising, we will have to ask our engineers and workers to leave for safer places,” said a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) engineer. “Earlier, the water supply was reduced by 20 per cent. However, it was further reduced by 50 per cent on Thursday morning,” said an engineer. The other pump houses at Maradu and Chowara were also affected due to regular power outages. “The situation is looking grim. A big water crisis awaits Ernakulam in the coming days,” the engineer said. The KWA’s Aluva section alone pumps 250 million litres per day.