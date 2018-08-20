Relief pours! Kochiites unite in the time of distress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The collective strength of character shown by Kochiites in the face of its worst crisis is laudable as the weekend witnessed the majority of people left unaffected by the rising water levels contributing their money, time and energy towards relief efforts. The resident of Kochi, cutting across age groups were seen either donating or volunteering at the various collection centres, food preparation initiatives, fund-collection points and relief camps, across the city.

Social media and dedicated Whatsapp groups ensured that major collection and disbursal centres in the city being run at the GCDA office, Rotary Shishu Bhavan and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium saw a flood of supplies coming in, which initially resulted in a moment of mismanagement pertaining to the supply to various relief camps.

The roads were lined up with individual teams working towards relief efforts by collecting funds from motorists. Volunteers emptying racks at various provisions stores for supplies was another sight to behold at multiple places in the city.

A queue of volunteers was seen at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium awaiting their turns to help out at Anbodu Kochi, the largest relief initiative in the city, which is steadily contributing materials to all major relief camps across the district. At any given time, 500 plus volunteers are required in active duty for sorting and packaging stuff to be sent out.

Rotary collection centre which has become the sourcing point for smaller relief camps in district witnessed steady activity. One of its coordinators Vivek Govind says it was encouraging to see enough supplies and volunteers coming in over the weekend which met the demand arising from smaller relief camps in and around the city. “Since the Navy started sourcing with us to airdrop materials in various parts of the state, we are now expecting a definite shortfall from Monday,” said Vivek.

He also added that since the shops in the city are running dry, they are now forced to look for options in neighbouring districts like Alapuzha.

In a quiet bylane of Panampilly Nagar, a group of non-Malayalees under the banner of All World Gayatri Parivar has taken the task of preparing food packets for relief camps.

The weekend saw them supplying over 12,000 packets. The 12-hour daily process which makes close to 40,000 pooris, is on since August 15. The initiative run by funds raised by its members and other volunteers, vows to continue the process until they stop receiving requests from relief centres.