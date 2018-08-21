Church collapse: Four bodies recovered

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Rescue personnel on Monday recovered four more bodies near the St Xavier’s Church at Kuthiathode in North Paravur where a portion of the relief camp building wall collapsed trapping six persons under it. The dead were identified as Kochouseph (85), Jomon (42), Paulose (85) and Xavier (85). The bodies of Panackal James (78) and Shauriyar (45) were recovered early on Sunday. One person was seriously injured in the mishap and was shifted to hospital in a rescue boat.

The accident occurred on Thursday night when a portion of the church collapsed due to the flood. The incident came to light after V D Satheesan MLA revealed it on Saturday.Due to strong currents, rescue personnel could not reach the spot till Sunday morning. Nearly 1,000 people were camping at the church building after floodwaters submerged the area.