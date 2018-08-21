Kerala floods: Special squads conduct checks to prevent overcharging on food and water

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Legal Metrology Department has formed inspection squads to clamp down on traders overcharging on packaged food products at a time of feared scarcity. Having received complaints, the squads started inspections on Saturday.

R Ram Mohan, deputy controller, Central Zone, Legal Metrology, said squads are operational in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. “The main complaint we received was overcharging on bottled water. Complaints were also lodged about prices being upped on packaged food. To prevent the trend following a dearth of food products in the market, we decided to operate squads,” he said.

For the past three days, the squads have conducted inspections at supermarkets, stationery stores and restaurants. “We will continue the inspections for the next couple of weeks. Even though no case could be recorded, the checking will deter traders from overcharging. During the checking, we found there is a severe shortage of bottled water at stores in Kochi. Under the circumstances, there is the possibility that traders will overcharge on goods,” he said.

The public can tip-off Legal Metrology squads on incidents of overcharging by contacting 0484-2423180 and 0484-2428772.