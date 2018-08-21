Little hearts at work

By Express News Service

KOCHI:“The youngest kid is five years old,” says Monolitha Chatterjee, an architect from Kakkanad. The kid in question is one among 20 children who’ve made sandwiches that were transported via road and airdropped to flood victims in relief camps. Monalitha, who coordinates perishable and non-perishable food and goods to various camps across Kerala, is in the midst of sending another truck to North Paravur.

“We have quite an amazing colony. Initially, it took us a little while to understand the scale of things but then we got on track,” Monolitha says. Since cooked food is perishable, it is immediately transported across places like Njarakkal, Paravur, and Vyttila.