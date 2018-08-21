Home Cities Kochi

Mirroring life through nature

‘A Mirror of Life’, an art exhibition that celebrates nature and life, was organised at Suryakanti Art Gallery in Sasthamangalam.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:‘A Mirror of Life’, an art exhibition that celebrates nature and life, was organised at Suryakanti Art Gallery in Sasthamangalam. The exhibition recognises the artworks of five renowned artists. However, four of them were unavailable as they are trapped in different regions due to the devastating floods across the state.

Sidharthan K, P V Nanadan, Ponmani Thomus, K K Sasi and Sunil Vallarpadam have exhibited their works in the gallery.  Except for Ponmani Thomas, the others could not make it to the exhibition. “My works deal with echo-politics, nature and calamity. It’s about how the nature pays back when man destroys it,” said Sidharthan, one of the five artists, who is also the winner of the state award by Kerala Lalita Kala Academy in 2007.

Sidharthan currently is volunteering at a relief camp opened at Government Boys Vocational Higher Secondary School in Tripunithura. He hopes that once the transport  facilities are cleared, he could join the exhibition.

Ponmani Thomus, the only available artist, who finds nature an inspiration, says, “When it comes to recreating nature, I feel like giving importance to experience rather than the real forms.  Colours rather than forms are my favourite medium of expression.” She received the Honorable Mention by Kerala  Lalita Kala Academy in 2010 and state award for painting in 2011.

Extremely unpleasant weather and unavailability of the artists forced the gallery to suspend the inauguration ceremony and postponed the 19th-anniversary celebrations of the gallery. The artists are expected to join within three to four days. The art exhibition will continue until August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony