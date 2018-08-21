Mirroring life through nature

By Express News Service

KOCHI:‘A Mirror of Life’, an art exhibition that celebrates nature and life, was organised at Suryakanti Art Gallery in Sasthamangalam. The exhibition recognises the artworks of five renowned artists. However, four of them were unavailable as they are trapped in different regions due to the devastating floods across the state.

Sidharthan K, P V Nanadan, Ponmani Thomus, K K Sasi and Sunil Vallarpadam have exhibited their works in the gallery. Except for Ponmani Thomas, the others could not make it to the exhibition. “My works deal with echo-politics, nature and calamity. It’s about how the nature pays back when man destroys it,” said Sidharthan, one of the five artists, who is also the winner of the state award by Kerala Lalita Kala Academy in 2007.

Sidharthan currently is volunteering at a relief camp opened at Government Boys Vocational Higher Secondary School in Tripunithura. He hopes that once the transport facilities are cleared, he could join the exhibition.

Ponmani Thomus, the only available artist, who finds nature an inspiration, says, “When it comes to recreating nature, I feel like giving importance to experience rather than the real forms. Colours rather than forms are my favourite medium of expression.” She received the Honorable Mention by Kerala Lalita Kala Academy in 2010 and state award for painting in 2011.

Extremely unpleasant weather and unavailability of the artists forced the gallery to suspend the inauguration ceremony and postponed the 19th-anniversary celebrations of the gallery. The artists are expected to join within three to four days. The art exhibition will continue until August 31.