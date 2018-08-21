Rescue for pets arrive

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Noah’s Ark finally did arrive. For the countless animals abandoned in the cataclysmic floods, help came in the way of a vessel bearing animal welfare workers. The team of rescuers from the city started their work on Sunday, attending to the pet animals in flood ravaged areas, feeding and tending to their injuries.

A dog that was rescued by members

of the collective

The team constitutes members of the collective christened ‘Save Animals Kerala’ (SAK). It was formed after three animal welfare organisations in the city joined hands to rescue the animals in flood-hit areas.

The team started scouring the inundated areas since Sunday using the locations shared by the pet owners. “Some pet owners are accompanying the rescue mission. At present, we are rescuing animals requiring medical attention. Food is being provided to the other animals that have survived the floods,” says Sreedevi S Kartha, a member of SAK. Having remained submerged in the water for long, many animals have parts of their bodies decomposed. Such animals are being rescued.

The floods have deeply affected the animals. “The enormity of the damage to the pets is huge and cannot be assessed. If we get enough infrastructure, we can reach out to every distress call,” says Sreedevi. Lack of cattle feed is severely affecting the cattle that survived the flood. “There is no feed for cattle and this is a grave situation. We are in talks with Milma to provide cattle feed and if people could all sponsor one sack, it could help feed them. Else they will die of hunger,” she adds.

Three city-based organisations People for Animals (PFA) Thiruvananthapuram, Hands 4 Paws and Street Dog Watch joined together for the rescue mission. The animals rescued will be kept and looked after at the homes of the various animal lovers in the area. “We are flooded with frantic calls from owners on a daily basis. We intend to reach out to the pets in distress,” she says.

Meanwhile, a collection drive is currently ongoing in the city wherein pet supplies are being sourced from city residents to feed and shelter the many animals rescued from the deluge. One load of pet supplies left the city on Sunday. The collection drive will continue for a few weeks and is on at the first floor of Ramamandiram, opposite Free Masons Hall, Vazhuthacaud. The pet supplies will be collected between 10 am to 7pm on all days.The team can be reached at 8547686056, 9495610415, 9567437063.