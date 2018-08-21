Rescue ops completed in Kochi, says District Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rescue and relief operations conducted in the flood-affected parts of the district over the last four days were successfully completed on Monday, said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla. Some 1,95,719 people were rescued with the help of the Army, the Navy, the IAF and fishermen, he said.

Only those stranded at Kuthiyathodu in North Paravur and Poovathussery in Parakkadavu block in Angamaly remain to be evacuated, Safeerulla told Express from the rescue and operations centre set up at Pathadipalam near Kalamassery.

The Collector said an action plan has been drawn up for undertaking a cleaning drive to make the district epidemic- free. “ A meeting of people’s representatives and top officers will be convened on Tuesday before undertaking the cleaning drive. Several NGOs, political parties and youngsters have evinced interest in becoming part of the cleaning drive,” he said. An awareness programme will be also started to ensure hygiene.

Safeerulla said the animal carcasses spotted in the flood-affected areas will be buried in a far-flung location. “ The exact number of deaths of livestock is yet to be ascertained. The damage to houses and crops will be computed later,” he said.

Potable water supply

“Currently, the district is facing a 40 per cent shortage in potable water requirement. We are taking all steps by distributing potable water to the affected areas in water tankers. The issue will be addressed within one or two days,” the Collector said.



Toll mounts to 14

Safeerulla said the death toll in flood havoc in the district had climbed up to 14. “The exact figure will be known probably in a week after collating the data of the missing persons. Chances are many of them could be in some relief camps,” he said.

Control room received over 16,000 calls

Kochi: A jaw-dropping 16,000 telephone calls were received at the control room set up at Pathadipalam to help the flood-hit, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla said detailing the rescue process. “The cloud telephonic system run by a 20-member strong team at the control room, helped to sort the calls. Based on the telephone calls received, they compiled the list along with the location, the details of which enabled the rescuers to be sent to the precise location. Around 9,000 people had called up the control room urging the authorities to rescue them to safety while another 7,000 callers sought food and other relief measures,” said the Collector. According to the Collector, the rescue operation was a challenging one. “ Safeerulla said the service rendered by the fishermen and the defence forces contributed to the success of the relief operation in the district.