Home Cities Kochi

Toolika Suresh and her friends

“At the beginning, I coordinated peoples’ locations in Kochi and sent them across to the army and verified numbers.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:“At the beginning, I coordinated peoples’ locations in Kochi and sent them across to the army and verified numbers. Later I got to know about the awful condition at Paravur which also happens to be my hometown,” says Toolika. Toolika, resides in Delhi and yet controls relief efforts with the help of her team; 15 volunteers who effectively coordinate supplies to North Paravur, one of the worst-hit regions in the state. “All the three routes to Paravur were blocked.

The only way  was reaching via Cherai, which was also flooded. So, we acquired a traveller exclusively for Paravur and made sure that all supplies reached camps that were isolated,” Toolika continues.  She had spoken to the municipal authorities and confirmed that the camps in question were registered. Seeing her widespread action, several people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have contacted Toolika and pitched in. “Now I got updated that peoples’ needs in Paravur are met,” a relieved Toolika says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony