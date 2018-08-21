Toolika Suresh and her friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI:“At the beginning, I coordinated peoples’ locations in Kochi and sent them across to the army and verified numbers. Later I got to know about the awful condition at Paravur which also happens to be my hometown,” says Toolika. Toolika, resides in Delhi and yet controls relief efforts with the help of her team; 15 volunteers who effectively coordinate supplies to North Paravur, one of the worst-hit regions in the state. “All the three routes to Paravur were blocked.

The only way was reaching via Cherai, which was also flooded. So, we acquired a traveller exclusively for Paravur and made sure that all supplies reached camps that were isolated,” Toolika continues. She had spoken to the municipal authorities and confirmed that the camps in question were registered. Seeing her widespread action, several people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have contacted Toolika and pitched in. “Now I got updated that peoples’ needs in Paravur are met,” a relieved Toolika says.