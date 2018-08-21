Home Cities Kochi

Tusker dies at Kodanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Valanjambalam Ganapathy, a captive elephant rescued by the Forest Department after allegations of torture, died at the Forest Department’s nature appreciation centre, Abhayaranyam, at Kaprikkad, near Kodanad, on Sunday.

The elephant was cremated after postmortem examination. Though the department informed owner Eswara Pillai about the incident, he did not turn up for the cremation.The Forest Department took over the elephant as it was allegedly tortured by the mahouts at Eravathoor, near Mala.

The 23-year-old tusker had developed chronic wounds on its legs and there were swellings all over the body. Ganapathy was chained at Eravathoor for three years and was whipped to beat out the musth, an annual cycle when the elephants are in heat.

The elephants in captivity tend to be aggressive during musth due to rise in testosterone levels. The mahouts deprive them of food and water to make them weak and submissive.When the Chalakudy Division Forest officers booked a case and decided to take over the custody of the animal, the owner allegedly tried to shift Ganapathy to Ernakulam. However, the Forest Department stopped the vehicle at Perumbavoor and took custody of the animal.

“The elephant was extremely weak and its legs could not hold the body weight. The jumbo was not able to bend its forelegs,” said range officer Anisha Sidhik. According to the postmortem report, prolonged illness caused by torture is the reason for the animal’s death.

