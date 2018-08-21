United virtually

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With a lot of people being moved to relief camps due to the floods that ravaged Kerala for days, there is the never-ending need for basic necessities such as food, potable water and sanitation products. Ever since the need arose, there have been a few groups who have been whole-heartedly engaged in fulfilling those. Via Kochi, a lifestyle blogger page based in Kochi, had been sending out food packets to relief camps working at different places. According to their Twitter handle, they delivered more than 23,000 packets in three days by coordinating with volunteers.

A lot of troll pages on social media have been developing content coordinating with the relief operations that were being conducted. Hashtags #weshallovercome, #KeralaFloodRelief, #doforKerala and #standwithKerala have been trending on both Twitter and Facebook with posts of relaying information, rescue helpline numbers and the required materials for relief camps.