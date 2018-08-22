Home Cities Kochi

Desperately seeking study materials for flood-hit students

The deluge has not only washed away the houses and properties but also the study materials of thousands of children. Even though the state government has assured to give textbooks to the students

Illus: Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The deluge has not only washed away the houses and properties but also the study materials of thousands of children. Even though the state government has assured to give textbooks to the students affected by the flood, their woes won’t end. According to Sameer Siddiqui, programme officer, NSS unit, Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, these students have also lost study materials like notebooks and stationery items.

“So, we have come up with the Snehaksharam project. Under this project we will be collecting notebooks, which will be then distributed to students all over Ernakulam district,” said the officer. The initiative which began on Tuesday saw over 2,000 notebooks brought over by donors. “Our aim is to collect over one lakh notebooks. These notebooks will be distributed to the students free,” he added. 

The NSS unit of the school is inviting people to donate generously towards this cause. “It is easier to get the textbooks, but imagine the amount of money, time and energy needed to rewrite all the notes that the flood water has washed away! The students also need other items like pens, pencils and geometry boxes,” said Sameer.He said the ones most affected are those studying in the Plus One and  Two. “These students will have to buy not only the textbooks but also the notebooks besides other items. The government doesn’t print textbooks for Plus One and Two,” he added. 

Free textbooks for CBSE students

Students under CBSE syllabus who have lost their textbooks in the flood will be able to get them for free by registering with any of the following People’s Mediation Centres (PMCs). According to Shiji, an officer at Vaikom PMC, the textbooks will be supplied to CBSE students only. “The textbooks for the state syllabus will be given by the state government. Till date, we have received around 30 applications in Vaikom alone. We are expecting more to come in the coming days,” he said. 

The contact numbers and email id is: 
PMC Vaikom - 04829 223095 | kla095@pmcindia.org
PMC Muvattupuzha - 0485 2810086 | kla086@pmcindia.org
PMC Thrissur - 0487 2387067 | kla067@pmcindia.org
PMC Chittur - 04923 222058 | kla058@pmcindia.org
PMC Sulthan Bathery - 04936 223018 | kla018@pmcindia.org

Kerala floods

