District administration takes control of relief camps in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Wednesday took over complete control of relief camps set up in the district for the flood-affected.

While Tahsildars were assigned the charge of taluk level camps, Village officers were asked to head the village level camps. Two officers in the rank Deputy collectors will also work along with the Tahsildars in the disaster relief works.

"At Paravoor RDO S Shajahan and Deputy collector Suresh Kumar carryout the relief activity. At Aluva ADM MK Kabeer and Deputy Collector Chandrasekharan Nair will take charge," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

According to the district collector around 3.46 lakh, persons are now staying at 596 camps. " With the water receding from several parts around 1.4 lakh people went back to their home. More people will leave the camp within few days," said Collector.

Regional Sports centre at Kadavanthara will function as a regional relief centre for six districts. " At present, we have three collection centres in the district. One is set up at Thrikkakara Community hall and other two are set up at Aluva Taluk office and Paravoor Taluk office," said Collector.

Meanwhile, the district collector said for getting the government aid for the people no camp details and registrations are required. " The gravity of loss will be calculated as per the report prepared by the revenue officers. Engineers will be also accompanied with the government officers to calculate the loss," the collector said.