Hope camps at Union Christian College camp

Life is limping back to normal and relief camps are thinning out. There are only 2,000 people left at Aluva UC College, the biggest camp in the district 

Scenes at the Union Christian College in Aluva are that of determination and grit. In the morning, a large number of people, mostly adults, head out from the biggest relief camp in the district to their respective homes that stand as a reminder of the floods that ravaged an entire state. These places don’t stand a semblance of how they left it a few days ago. Not the ones to give up, since Sunday, these people have been going to their homes to clean the thick muck that has now settled. 

“My father and brother have gone to our home,” says Jayalakshmi M P, an inmate at the relief camp who is also a volunteer there. “The water was chest-deep. It has receded now. We hope to move out in two to three days.”The camp, which opened in the evening of August 15, saw almost 10,000 people taking shelter. However, the relief camp now has less than 2,000 inmates. “For breakfast, we noted less than 1,000 people. But, by dinner, the number will go up to 2,000,” says Earnest C Thomas, one of the organisers at the camp. 

Residents from Elukkara, Kadungalloor, Alangad, Panayikulam and places around Aluva stay in the relief camp. Most of the people have already left for their places. It is being said temporary provisions will soon be made available at the Port Trust in Kochi for those who have lost their homes. “But we don’t know if it’s official. Some people staying here have lost their homes. We don’t know what will happen to them,” says Lt Dr Geethika, another organiser of the camp. According to the organisers, the relief camp will work till the end of the week. “Provisions are in place if there is a need to continue the camp for some more time,” says Earnest.

