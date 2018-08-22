Kerala floods: Donating a return box when they head home

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is to ruins that they return to. Mired in sludge and wrecked beyond recognition, their toppled homes await them. It is a going to be a start from the scratch or rather, a start from scrap. For the countless people displaced by the cataclysmic floods, they have to rebuild their entire lives. So as they walk into their homes, or whatever that resembles their homes now, why not help them with a ‘Return Box?’

This is what prompted city resident Indu K to pioneer an initiative which will help the people with a return kit as they move into their homes battered by the floods. The ‘Pack a Return Box’ campaign initiated by Indu is being done by roping in the various supermarkets in the city.

It is the feeling of insufficiency even after contributing relief materials that prompted Indu to initiate this move. “It was disheartening watching the people move into totally-destroyed homes. So, this was a move to help in the secondary stage of recovery,” says Indu, an assistant professor at SN College, Kollam.

The return boxes have been so crafted that it addresses four aspects-cleaning materials, toiletries, cooking articles and utensils. “Everything has been destroyed. So even if they feel like making a cup of tea, they will not have enough materials. This is just a small initiative that will help them return back to their homes with something to begin with,” she adds.

After talks with major supermarkets in the city, the shops have started arranging separate counters whereby one can buy these return packs and drop them at the collection point in SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School in the city. “If they are unable to drop it at the collection centre, the volunteers will pick it up from the supermarkets and will be ferried to the flood-hit areas along with the relief materials,” she adds. The packs have been arranged at Pothy’s Supermarket, Mall of Travancore, Kunnil Heights, Spencer’s, Preethy Supermarket Kazhakkoottam, and Nilgiris. The starting price for the pack is Rs 250.

Other packs are pegged at Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1000. “In most places, the stocks have been hit. So some of the articles might be replaced and updations will be there,” she adds.Indu has been flooded with calls now with people enquiring about this. “Some of them called from Ernakulam and asked if they could start such an initiative. I desperately wanted to do something more. So I just shared an idea and the shops were wiling to do this by giving articles at discounted rates,” she says.