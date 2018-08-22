Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Donating a return box when they head home

The ‘Pack a Return Box’ campaign is being carried out by roping in various supermarkets

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas 
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is to ruins that they return to. Mired in sludge and wrecked beyond recognition, their toppled homes await them. It is a going to be a start from the scratch or rather, a start from scrap. For the countless people displaced by the cataclysmic floods, they have to rebuild their entire lives. So as they walk into their homes, or whatever that resembles their homes now, why not help them with a ‘Return Box?’
This is what prompted city resident Indu K to pioneer an initiative which will help the people with a return kit as they move into their  homes battered by the floods. The ‘Pack a Return Box’ campaign initiated by Indu is being done by roping in the various supermarkets in the city.

It is the feeling of insufficiency even after contributing relief materials that prompted Indu to initiate this move. “It was disheartening watching the people move into totally-destroyed homes. So, this was a move to help in the secondary stage of recovery,” says Indu, an assistant professor at SN College, Kollam.
The return boxes have been so crafted that it addresses four aspects-cleaning materials, toiletries, cooking articles and utensils. “Everything has been destroyed. So even if they feel like making a cup of tea, they will not have enough materials. This is just a small initiative that will help them return back to their homes with something to begin with,” she adds.

After talks with major supermarkets in the city, the shops have started arranging separate counters whereby one can buy these return packs and drop them at the collection point in SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School in the city. “If they are unable to drop it at the collection centre, the volunteers will pick it up from the supermarkets and will be ferried to the flood-hit areas along with the relief materials,” she adds. The packs have been arranged at Pothy’s Supermarket, Mall of Travancore, Kunnil Heights, Spencer’s, Preethy Supermarket Kazhakkoottam, and Nilgiris. The starting price for the pack is Rs 250.

Other packs are pegged at Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1000. “In most places, the stocks have been hit. So some of the articles might be replaced and updations will be there,” she adds.Indu has been flooded with calls now with people enquiring about this. “Some of them called from Ernakulam and asked if they could start such an initiative. I desperately wanted to do something more. So I just shared an idea and the shops were wiling to do this by giving articles at discounted rates,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games