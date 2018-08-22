Kerala floods: Millennials prove their mettle with relief work

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The one thing the deluge has brought forth is the strength, unity, commitment and readiness shown by the youngsters, otherwise labelled as the millennials. The generation, well known for being social media savvy, used to be at the receiving end of the parents and others for being indifferent. But, the manner in which these youngsters threw themselves into rescue, relief and rehabilitation work without giving a second thought to the holidays which they otherwise would have spent having a blast with their friends and relatives, has indeed made Kerala proud. “They have proved that our future is in secure hands,” said Manoj Mathew, controller of examinations, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

“The camps are being run meticulously well by these students. Many of them are hostelers and were planning to go back home for the holidays. But when the situation demanded their presence, they didn’t make any excuses and jumped right in,” said the CoE. For Tojo and his friends, this was an eye-opener.

“We have been to Vizhinjam to help those affected by Ockhi. However, this is a totally different experience. The gravity of thousands being displaced due deluge! It’s mind-boggling,” he said.

At first, only those who were in the hostel were working as volunteers, he added. “But soon we began getting calls from our other friends, both day-scholars and those who had gone back to their homes. All of them came back. Even the international students at our campus came forward to help out the disaster-struck,” said Tojo.

It is important to note that girls volunteered in large numbers and are continuing, said the student camp coordinator. “The students also came up with various programmes to keep the children arriving at the camp engaged. The kids loved these programmes and kept on urging us to come up with more. Over 125 students, faculty members and their families tended to the flood-victims at the camp,” he said.

In the case of students of St Teresa’s College, the deluge of the flood-hit arriving at their gates seeking help saw them scrambling up essential items in a jiffy and making the people comfortable. “We housed around 1,150 people. Besides, we are also acting as a collection and distribution centre,” said Elizabeth Kuruvilla, assistant professor.

According to Sangeetha, an NCC cadet, the people were extremely happy with the facilities provided. “These days were very busy ones. But I think our efforts paid off. I and my friends don’t think going off on a holiday would have provided us with such satisfaction. On Tuesday we even went to Cheranelloor to help the residents clean their houses,” she said. In UC College, which housed the largest number of people, students spent days and nights taking care of their needs.