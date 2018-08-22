Kerala floods: Train services back to normal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Regular train services, which were disrupted following the massive floods, have resumed after the opening of Aluva-Thrissur and Thrissur-Shoranur sections on August 20. Rakes stranded at various places have started reaching the originating stations. Special trains are also being run to support the passengers stranded at various stations.

The changes in the service pattern are being notified from time to time. Southern Railways is making all efforts to bring normalcy to train operations and resume services in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions. The following is additional change in the pattern of train services, after the restoration of train traffic. Train No 12646 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Millenium Express, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.50 hrs on August 21, is fully cancelled.