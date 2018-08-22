Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Train services back to normal

Regular train services, which were disrupted following the massive floods, have resumed after the opening of Aluva-Thrissur and Thrissur-Shoranur sections on August 20. Rakes stranded at various place

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Regular train services, which were disrupted following the massive floods, have resumed after the opening of Aluva-Thrissur and Thrissur-Shoranur sections on August 20. Rakes stranded at various places have started reaching the originating stations. Special trains are also being run to support the passengers stranded at various stations.

The changes in the service pattern are being notified from time to time. Southern Railways is making all efforts to bring normalcy to train operations and resume services in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions. The following is additional change in the pattern of train services, after the restoration of train traffic. Train No 12646 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Millenium Express, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.50 hrs on August 21, is fully cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games