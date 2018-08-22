Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: UAE-based entrepreneur donates Rs 50 crore

Dr Shamseer Vayalil, who had helped the state    during the Nipah scourge, is now back on his toes

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when donations are pouring in from all quarters of the state and even abroad to help Kerala limp back to normalcy, UAE-based entrepreneur from Kozhikode Dr Shamseer Vayalil has announced that he will contribute a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore to rebuild Kerala. Founder and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group Dr Shamseer have also announced that he will help the state government in rebuilding the infrastructure which was ravaged in the heavy rains. 

The furious monsoon which lashed heavily across the state has claimed over 300 lives and the state, according to the preliminary report, has incurred a huge loss of Rs 19,512 crore. The exact figures of the damages will only be obtained in the coming days. “Being a Keralite, it is my responsibility to help my brethren in the state who are facing distresses due to an unexpected natural calamity. We will be spending the entire money across the state after holding discussions with the authorities. 

We have already identified a few areas which require immediate attention. The rest of the areas will be identified with the help of local body authorities who have better knowledge of where and who needs help,” he said adding that our motto is to 'rebuild Kerala'. Apart from this, Shamseer will be reaching out to the state supplying with water filter systems, medical supplies and emergency medicines. 

“All these requirements will be sent to Kerala in a special flight from Abhudhabi in the coming days,” he added. Shamseer had also helped the state when Nipah viral infection was reported in Kozhikode. He had sent emergency medical supplies worth crores of rupees in a special flight to Kozhikode to be supplied to the hospitals in the district after holding discussions with the officials.

