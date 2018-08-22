Little superhero

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Adil K A is a 15-year-old boy from Aluva. When you first encounter him, you’d think he is just a kid of small stature. Once you know what he does at the relief camp at U C College in Aluva, you’d say this kid will go places and that his heart is huge (metaphorically). “I remember the first time I saw him,” says Meera Jacob, a volunteer and a former student of UC College. “It was in the evening of August 15. A new batch of people had just come into the camp. Among them was a boy all drenched wet. When he learnt I was a volunteer, he asked for some dry clothes. After this, he began running around taking care of the needs of others. Now, he is a full-time volunteer.” 

When he came into the relief camp, it was short of volunteers. So he had a huge responsibility: Make the people relief camp as comfortable as possible. “He’s been doing exactly the same for these days,” says Meera.People - organisers, volunteers and inmates - in the camp, call him ‘Dude’. “I don’t think people here know my real name. And I’m okay with it,” laughs Adil, who is a Class X student at GHSS, Kadungalloor.

