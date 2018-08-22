Meesha—a bewitching phantasmagoria

L George By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Had it not been for the controversy, every fan of serious writing in Malayalam would now be celebrating the emergence of a truly outstanding writer—S. Hareesh. His debut novel is a stunning exhibition of classy writing, the type of which Malayalam has never experienced before.

In the main story, Vaavachan, the son of a Pulaya called Paviayan, a converted Christian, but never goes to the church, gets to play the role of a policeman with a spread-out moustache in a drama. He doesn’t even have a dialogue.But the audience shudders when he appears. Even after the show ends Vaavachan refuses to shave off his moustache and goes out in to the wild.

S. Hareesh

The names Mr. Moustache (Meesha) and Vaavachan are interchangeable in the novel. He then becomes the dreaded man with a moustache as people make up stories in his absence. It gets to such a point that people are up in arms and launch searches. Even the police come hunting for him.But, in reality Meesha himself is concerned only about finding his path to Malaya and meeting the woman he likes, his holy grail. Later in the novel, it turns out that Meesha was not just one Vaavachan, but characters from the folk songs, a many-faced man, like Ravana.

Hareesh is a man of stories. As the narrative gathers steam, plenteous stories gush out like a fresh springs from each chapter.The novelist uses the Meesha myth to frame the grand tale of Upper Kuttanad. He also states how Kuttanad was formed.

Hareesh is from Neendoor, and he uses the place and its surroundings very well in the novel. The land sketch is so elaborate that it acts like the convention of labyrinth in Latin American fiction. A character even states how this land could have trapped Tippu Sultan. Meesha is also the the first convincing attempt to bring in Magic realism technique in Malayalam.

The second and final chapters stand out with the intervention of the narrator and his kid.There are cameo roles even for Swathi Th irunaal, Uthradam Thirunaal, a few Europeans along with crocodiles, birds and all sorts of flora and fauna. It is as if the landscape itself is speaking. Even the crocodiles and tortoises have dialogues.Irreverence, mockery, fun, irony, black humour are all having an orgy in the novel.

It is also as if he has sprinkled names of animals, plants, places, customs and so on collected in a 100 page notebook. Malayalam should be grateful for the retrieval of these words alone. When pitted against this, the language used by most writers is sparse, journalistic and forgettable.

Who should take up this book? Serious lovers of language and literature. Who should not try to read it? Consider this--some parts are prurient and explicit. There is also smut. You can decide.Meesha is like multilevel fireworks that cannot be explained in a short article. However, it was a unthinkable that someone will ever redeem Malayalam fiction with a novel of this magnitude. Well done, Hareesh!