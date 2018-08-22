Shortage of essential items, slush plague N Paravoor residents

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI:A 60-year-old woman and her family member were waving hands on Tuesday morning to all the vehicles passing in front of their two-storey house near North Paravoor which is the most flood-affected area in the district. Their only requirement was some potable water and snacks as they were cleaning their house damaged by the flood.

“This may be the first time in my life I pleaded for some dress and food materials. Though it is a harrowing experience, I have no other option but to beg,” said the 60-year-old, requesting anonymity. The situation is not an isolated case as the people who just moved to their home from the relief camps in the areas are battling lack of basic requirements. Even people have no spare clothes.

“There is no money left in hand. What we are left is some damaged furniture and electronic items at home. Though we asked for some cleaning material, the camp coordinators didn’t provide it citing its shortage,” said Gopi, a fisherman at Munambam.Paravoor and the adjacent areas are slowly returning to normalcy. Since the shops are running out of stocks many of them are depending on the relief camps for food.

Rotting carcass a major threat

The local bodies are yet to remove the rotting carcasses and other animals from the roads. When Express visited some areas in and around Paravoor, as many 10 carcasses were spotted adjacent to the road.

Even the food and plastic waste being generated at the relief camps is yet to be removed by the local bodies. “The government is an utter failure as they are not extending any help. We have to find a fund for cleaning expense. Even they haven’t done anything to arrange bleaching powder. Things will come to normalcy within a few days. All the carcasses on the roadside will be buried in a vacant place,” said MLA V D Satheesan.

Disarrayed after the disaster

The local bodies are yet to remove the rotting carcasses and other animals from the roads.

People who just moved to their homes from the relief camps in the areas are battling lack of basic requirements.

Even people have no spare clothes.