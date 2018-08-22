There is little room for misery at Cusat relief camp

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The relief camp at Cusat feeds all five senses; camp premises are dotted with clean, colourful clothes hung out to dry, the air is scented with optimism , one feels responsible and one can almost taste the delicious food served by the Navy at the canteen. Cusat relief camp is undoubtedly one of the neatest camps in the district. “We have no complaints. They take care of us like their own. And we, in return, treat the camp like our own house,” says Mini Gigi, a native of Varapuzha who was one of the first inmates at the camp. “Most of us were at another camp and then were transferred here.

We could not be more grateful,” Elizabeth Paul, another native of Varapuzha, agrees with her. All the inmates echo the same sentiment. They have not been deprived of anything at the camp. Ranging from food, clothes, and medicine, to cultural activities in the evening, there is no room for misery at the camp. P K Baby, Youth Welfare Director, Cusat, main coordinator of the camp, credits the student volunteers. “They have been working round the clock. We have 200 plus youth volunteers, ranging from students to IT professionals. Their energy is infectious. In fact, I realised the real spirit of my colleagues during this period. Everyone has been of tremendous help and is determined to serve people,” says Baby.

The Cusat relief camp, also known as the five-star camp, throngs with students coordinating various activities. “Everyday is a unique day,” says Vinisha CV, student at Cusat. “Barring and registration, we also provide emotional support,” adds Midhun M S, another student at Cusat. The Southern Naval Command rules the kitchen here. INS Venduruthy had set up a community kitchen at the Cusat canteen. “Till date, we have fed 69,569 people,” says O Jayaprakash, officer. Food prepared at the canteen is also taken to adjacent camps. The kitchen has seven chefs with 14 volunteers for support.

Raw material in the form of fresh provisions arrives from the Naval base and volunteers.

Medical support is in abundance at the camp. “ We have all kinds of medicines here. The men who return from cleaning are given TT. One TB patient has been isolated and ten pregnant ladies are given constant support from gynaecologists,” says Ajoy E T, a medical coordinator at the camp.

No time for sleep



“Finance Minister Thomas Issac and the Education Minister C Raveendranath said that this is one of the best camps,” says M G Manoj, Research Scientist at Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), CUSAT, contently. The camp in question is the relief camp at CUSAT consisting of 2,400 inmates. “I happened to see a post on Facebook that a camp was being set up at CUSAT for the flood victims. A couple of us came forward and decided to coordinate the entire operation,” says Manoj, in the midst of serving inmates. Manoj hails from Kannur and his locality had been victim to landslides. “But I could not go home. My wife and son are alone,” Manoj continues. Manoj, who lives at the CUSAT quarters, however, has no time even to go back to the quarters. He breathes and sleeps with the camp inmates. His life revolves around them and he, along with his fellow volunteers is bent on making the CUSAT relief camp as hygienic and self-sufficient as possible.