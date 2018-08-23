Home Cities Kochi

A horrid night in North Kuthiathode that will linger on forever

The subdued and sombre atmosphere in North Kuthiathode is a reflection of the tragedy that struck the St Francis Xavier Church which collapsed in the deluge, killing six people. After 48 hours of the

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

The rubble at North Kuthiathode St Francis Xavier Church | Albin Mathew

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The subdued and sombre atmosphere in North Kuthiathode is a reflection of the tragedy that struck the St Francis Xavier Church which collapsed in the deluge, killing six people. After 48 hours of the mishap, two bodies were dug out with bare hands and using mobile lights. Four more bodies were found the following day. When lifted from the water, these bodies were practically in an unrecognizable state. Davis, a North Kuthiathode native, along with a few relatives who witnessed the mishap, identified them, enabling the funeral. 

Davis recalls the horrible night: “All of them were sitting around and talking when the walls collapsed and fell on top of them. People panicked. We used a ladder to shift people from the building to the nearest one in the church premises. We knew who all were under the rubbles. That night, I frantically called authorities, who all assured that someone was on his way. We hoped help was on our way.

But no one turned up. The roads were submerged so was the building we stayed. Later, we came to know that the authorities were only trying to keep us from panicking,” he said. “We did not have food or water. I never thought that one day I would be collecting rainwater in a mug and drink it to survive,” he said.

On Thursday, drinking water and supplies reached them in a fiber boat. Shaun, who was in the boat, recalls the race against the current. “We only had a fiber boat. The boat belongs to Venu, and he is the real hero. Me, Venu, Francis, and Sinu came in the boat. We got caught in the heavy currents many times. We almost reached the church, but the boat was washed to the other side of the church. We had to cling to the pillars of the church entrance. Still, we did what we could in the situation,” he said. “Each person in the boat has earned that sort of respect. And, though they came a bit late,  Major Ravishankar and team who dug out the bodies should be mentioned, ” he said.

