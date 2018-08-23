Driving away the blues by singing and dancing

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They make merry by singing and dancing together, and in the process forget all their woes. Groups of youngsters are entertaining flood victims stationed at various relief camps in the city through singing and dancing together.

Various school and college authorities, such as Baselious Vidhyaniketan School, Cheranalloor, and South Cochin Government Higher Secondary School, are organising cultural programmes aimed at entertaining the flood victims housed in various relief camps.

At the relief camp in St Alberts College, youngsters are keeping the camps alive with various cultural events. As the youngsters started singing and dancing, the flood victims at the camp also joined.

“The cultural activities completely eased our minds. We also involved ourselves with the kids in singing and dancing. At least during that moment, we forgot our sufferings,” said Liji, who is staying at the relief camp at Albert’s College.

Such activities in camps are helping people forget the trauma they have gone through as they struggle to get back on their feet.“During the initial days here at the camp, women, unlike men, stayed inside the classrooms. But on the fifth day of the camp, we started hearing waves of laughter of people from the corners of the college. The singing and music eased our pain,” said Alphonsa, a resident of Kadamakudy, who was shifted to the relief camp at St. Albert’s College.

“More than 300 volunteers are here at the camp. We stay at the camp during the nights to be of help to them,” said Sany Sebation, a volunteer and a second year BA Economics student at Albert’s.Sauraj and his gang of friends are finding relief at the camp with his guitar and music. “There is no point in whining about what has happened. Though we have lost our belongings, life has to go on, and we will fight our way through this difficult situation,” said Sauraj, as he tuned his guitar at the relief camp in St Alberts.

NCC volunteers, which include the wings of Navy and Airforce, are taking care of more than 2,000 people sheltered here.

life at camps