Flood-hit students to receive notebooks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In response to the government’s assurance of providing textbooks and uniforms free of cost to all students, student volunteers of VHSE National Service Scheme, have started an initiative called ‘Snehaakshram’ to distribute other study materials to the students, who lost their books and learning resources, in flood-hit regions.

Bags, tiffin boxes, umbrellas, instrument boxes, pencils and pens have been collected and will be sent to different schools in flood-affected regions. “We are planning to distribute the study materials to different schools across the state on August 29, as it is the reopening day after Onam vacation,” said programme coordinator P Renjith.

“We have already collected more than 25,000 notebooks from 312 NSS units across the state,” said Renjith. Fifty per cent of these books are made by printing students from numerous VHSE schools across the state. “Despite Onam holidays, most of these students stayed back and worked hard to make more notebooks,” he added. Pampady VHSE school in Kottayam, Kunnamkulam VHSE school in Thrissur and Chelari VHSE school in Malappuram are mostly in charge of the notebook production. Other materials such as bags, tiffin boxes will be bought by the NSS volunteers individually. Apart from that, different departments, individuals and organisations are also contributing to the initiative.