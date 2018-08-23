Home Cities Kochi

Flood-hit students to receive notebooks

In response to the government’s assurance of providing textbooks and uniforms free of cost to all students, student volunteers of VHSE National Service Scheme, have started an initiative called ‘Sneha

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

VHSE students making notebooks for students in flood-affected areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In response to the government’s assurance of providing textbooks and uniforms free of cost to all students, student volunteers of VHSE National Service Scheme, have started an initiative called ‘Snehaakshram’ to distribute other study materials to the students, who lost their books and learning resources, in flood-hit regions.

Bags, tiffin boxes, umbrellas, instrument boxes, pencils and pens have been collected and will be sent to different schools in flood-affected regions. “We are planning to distribute the study materials to different schools across the state on August 29, as it is the reopening day after Onam vacation,” said programme coordinator P Renjith.

“We have already collected more than 25,000 notebooks from 312 NSS units across the state,” said Renjith. Fifty per cent of these books are made by printing students from numerous VHSE schools across the state. “Despite Onam holidays, most of these students stayed back and worked hard to make more notebooks,” he added. Pampady VHSE school in Kottayam, Kunnamkulam VHSE school in Thrissur and Chelari VHSE school in Malappuram are mostly in charge of the notebook production. Other materials such as bags, tiffin boxes will be bought by the NSS volunteers individually. Apart from that, different departments, individuals and organisations are also contributing to the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games