Flood rehab: Action plan chalked out

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The district administration on Tuesday chalked out a major action plan for cleaning the debris and rebuilding houses and places destroyed in the floods. A meeting of MLAs, MPs and officers of various departments was held at the Collectorate to give shape to the action plan.The administration will start the process to evaluate the loss caused by the floods.

As per the decisions taken in the meeting, the Health Department will bury the carcasses once the respective local bodies collect it. All offices of revenue, civil supplies, health and local bodies will work on all the remaining days in the month. The staff of all these departments is eligible for a two-hour break in the afternoon on Thiruvonam day.

Tough action will be initiated against those who are found to be dumping waste in water bodies. Local bodies have been directed to remain alert to nab such people.The administration has also initiated steps to ensure a steady supply of cleaning chemicals from various companies in Coimbatore.Those who have lost their ration cards will also be provided with ration items without any hindrance.