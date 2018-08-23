Home Cities Kochi

Here’s what needs to be done after a flood

Here's what needs to be done after a flood

By Dr T K Manoj
Express News Service

KOCHI:The rescue operations are over, the flood waters have receded. It may take a few weeks or months for life to come back to normal for most flood affected people in the state. However, in the absence of a good post flood management plan, life could be miserable for relief workers as well as victims of this unprecedented catastrophe.

I have divided the post flood management into three sections- Immediate, Intermediate and Long Term.

The immediate phase (one-week duration)
a) Dead body disposal(man and animal): Local bodies should use incinerators or an electric crematorium to prevent disease outbreak and pollution.
b)Segregate waste at the source itself and store it in a designated area. It has to be disposed systematically. Never throw it back to the river or dump in the open.
c) Clear the drainage system completely of waste and mud.
For the above three operations, workers can be used from the Employment Guarantee Scheme (Thozhilurappu Padhathi) and volunteers.
People should ensure that they have safe drinking water, safe toilet facilities and must avoid defecation in the open.
d) Health maintenance, prevention of communicable diseases and its treatment in case of an outbreak is of utmost importance. People should remain in relief centres until temporary restoration is completed in their respective homes.
Ward committees should be formed that include a ward member, a house member,  a health worker, electrician, plumber, civil engineer/contractor, and a representative from NGO/social activist. This committee will be assessing, guiding and monitoring the rehabilitation process.

Temporary restoration (one week)
a) People should be able to clean their houses completely
b) Should get able to get safe drinking water and toilets ready
c) Cooking to be started at home
d) Restoration of electricity, removal of faulty fittings and ensuring safety.
After this comes the second part of the flood management process or the Intermediate Phase (One-week duration).

The intermediate phase (one-week duration)
a) Damage assessment at individual levels
b) Feasibility of continuing in the same place
c) Future plan in consultation with local bodies

After this the third part or the Long Term Phase can be ensued.

The long-term phase
a) Flood resistant design with safety measures at different levels (houses,roads,shops, community centres, cinema theatres, hospitals, educational institutions etc)
b) Law abiding constructions- avoid illegal constructions and encroachments
c) Consider the need for stronger laws and regulations
d) Accept guidance from international agencies like UN
Proper auditing and reporting of work progress and financial utilisation at each level should be done with regard to rehabilitation work. State government’s plan for rebuilding the state should be implemented throughout the state without any dilution.

The author is a Neuro Surgeon at St James Hospital, Irinjalakuda
(The views expressed by the author are his own)

