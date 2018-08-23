Home Cities Kochi

Life is limping back in this forlorn village

It looks like a forlorn town from a Hollywood movie. Most of the houses are uninhabited, with people yet to return from relief camps’ or relatives’ house.

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer removing vehicles that were damaged in the flood at North Kuthiathode

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It looks like a forlorn town from a Hollywood movie. Most of the houses are uninhabited, with people yet to return from relief camps’ or relatives’ house. Every single brick and every single plant is covered in mud. Cleaning work was going on in some houses. There was a pall of gloom all over the place. Clothes were hung out for drying. Volunteers from as far as Kasargod were helping in the cleaning works. “The houses of the people who died here are being cleaned now.

The families are all in the relief camp in Elanthikkara,” said Davis, a resident. “Do you want food?” was the question that greeted ‘Express’ team outside the St Thomas Church at North Kuthiathode. People were less in number here and looked sleep-starved. Food was served at the entrance. The atmosphere on the church premises was no different as people are still reeling from the effects of the disaster.

