Kerala Government takes over Ernakulam district relief camps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration has taken complete control of the flood relief camps. While tahsildars will take charge of the taluk-level camps, village officers will head the village-level camps. Two officers in the rank of deputy collectors will also work along with the tahsildars in the disaster relief works.



“At Paravoor, RDO S Shajahan, and Deputy collector Suresh Kumar carry out the relief activities. In Aluva, ADM MK Kabeer, and Deputy Collector Chandrasekharan Nair will take charge,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

According to the district collector, around 3.46 lakh people are now staying at 596 camps. “With the water receding from several parts, around 1.4 lakh people went back to their homes. More people will leave the camp within a few days,” said the Collector.The most number of relief camps in the district is in Paravur (223), followed by Kanayannur (156), Aluva (136), and Kunnathunadu (29).