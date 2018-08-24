Home Cities Kochi

Khalsa Aid wants to adopt a village or two

Apart from homegrown organisations, many NGOs from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are doing their bit to provide solace to the flood victims.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apart from homegrown organisations, many NGOs from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are doing their bit to provide solace to the flood victims. Khalsa Aid, an international NGO working in disaster areas,  is one such example. It has set up base at Regional Sports Center at Kadavanthra. The NGO has been actively engaged in providing relief and succour to flood victims.

“We initially began with around 15 volunteers. Our aim was to provide enough hot meals to those in relief camps. We set up a base kitchen at the Regional Sports Centre and have been sending out around 10,000 to 15,000 packets of cooked meals every day from August 17 to all the relief camps in the district. The work is relentless, but we find pleasure in bringing a smile on the haunted faces of flood victims,” said Jaspreet Singh, member, Khalsa Aid advisory board.

Khalsa Aid has set up a camp in Alappuzha. “We have started providing water bottles and other essential items to those in the relief camps in Thalavady in Alappuzha,” he said. 

Jaspreet said: “We have put forward a proposal before the District Collector for adopting a village or two and helping the people there in cleaning and rehabilitation. The water has receded and the camps are being closed, so the immediate necessity is rehabilitating the people. We hope the administration will take up our offer.”

Khalsa Aid got a shot in the arm when actor Randeep Hooda, a member of the organisation, flew in to volunteer. “He has been working beside other volunteers and had gone out to distribute food and other essentials at the camps.”

Meanwhile, the members of Sri Jain Temple are living up to the principle of Jainism ‘Live and let live’. Bhavesh Sanghvi said the community started their relief camp at Jain Bhavan at TD Road. “We sheltered around 40 flood victims and provided them all the facilities. In the other camps were set up in Manjumal, Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Kunnamavu and North Paravoor, we distributed around 7,500 ready-to-eat food packets. We also distributed foodgrain, clothes and other essential items to people,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar