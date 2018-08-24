Khalsa Aid wants to adopt a village or two

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apart from homegrown organisations, many NGOs from states like Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are doing their bit to provide solace to the flood victims. Khalsa Aid, an international NGO working in disaster areas, is one such example. It has set up base at Regional Sports Center at Kadavanthra. The NGO has been actively engaged in providing relief and succour to flood victims.

“We initially began with around 15 volunteers. Our aim was to provide enough hot meals to those in relief camps. We set up a base kitchen at the Regional Sports Centre and have been sending out around 10,000 to 15,000 packets of cooked meals every day from August 17 to all the relief camps in the district. The work is relentless, but we find pleasure in bringing a smile on the haunted faces of flood victims,” said Jaspreet Singh, member, Khalsa Aid advisory board.

Khalsa Aid has set up a camp in Alappuzha. “We have started providing water bottles and other essential items to those in the relief camps in Thalavady in Alappuzha,” he said.

Jaspreet said: “We have put forward a proposal before the District Collector for adopting a village or two and helping the people there in cleaning and rehabilitation. The water has receded and the camps are being closed, so the immediate necessity is rehabilitating the people. We hope the administration will take up our offer.”

Khalsa Aid got a shot in the arm when actor Randeep Hooda, a member of the organisation, flew in to volunteer. “He has been working beside other volunteers and had gone out to distribute food and other essentials at the camps.”

Meanwhile, the members of Sri Jain Temple are living up to the principle of Jainism ‘Live and let live’. Bhavesh Sanghvi said the community started their relief camp at Jain Bhavan at TD Road. “We sheltered around 40 flood victims and provided them all the facilities. In the other camps were set up in Manjumal, Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Kunnamavu and North Paravoor, we distributed around 7,500 ready-to-eat food packets. We also distributed foodgrain, clothes and other essential items to people,” he said.