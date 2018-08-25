Directive against unauthorised medical camps

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The District Medical Officer (DMO) on Friday issued a directive against setting up unauthorised medical camps in the flood-hit areas. According to the DMO, medical camps are being conducted by various organisations in different places in the district.

“It has also come to the Health Department’s notice that many people who had been seeking treatment under various state and Central Government health programmes have been visiting these camps. Many of these people have been seeking treatment for diabetes, hypertension, cancer and epilepsy. These patients need to know if they seek alternative treatments, the entire programme they had undergone till date will go derail and hence, might prove to be detrimental to their health,” said the DMO.

According to the DMO, NGOs, organisations or individuals who want to set up such medical camps need to contact the medical control room at General Hospital. For more details, contact 9946992995.