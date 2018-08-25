Home Cities Kochi

Directive against unauthorised medical camps

The District Medical Officer (DMO) on Friday issued a directive against setting up unauthorised medical camps in the flood-hit areas.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The District Medical Officer (DMO) on Friday issued a directive against setting up unauthorised medical camps in the flood-hit areas. According to the DMO, medical camps are being conducted by various organisations in different places in the district.

“It has also come to the Health Department’s notice that many people who had been seeking treatment under various state and Central Government health programmes have been visiting these camps. Many of these people have been seeking treatment for diabetes, hypertension, cancer and epilepsy. These patients need to know if they seek alternative treatments, the entire programme they had undergone till date will go derail and hence, might prove to be detrimental to their health,” said the DMO.

According to the DMO, NGOs, organisations or individuals who want to set up such medical camps need to contact the medical control room at General Hospital. For more details, contact 9946992995.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat