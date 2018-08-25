Integrated Dam Management System in Kerala to contain future floods

Jacob Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has recently passed through the worst floods in its history. Only the Meteorological Department can say whether it has surpassed the 1924 floods. But for the general public, 2018 floods stand first in terms of destruction and suffering. The reasons are the manifold increase in population and hence the dwellings and construction.

The stark difference between 1924 and 2018 is that, in 1924 there was only one dam constructed in Kerala, whereas in 2018, there are 82 dams in the eastern hill tracts, storing enormous quantity of water. When rainfall exceeds a certain limit, these dams simultaneously release huge quantity of water, thus worsening the flood situation exponentially. This is what happened during the last three weeks in Kerala, and other than Idukki reservoir, where media attention was focussed, the opening of no other dam was handled in a scientific manner. This is evident, seeing the flash floods in Wayanad, Chalakudy, Palakkad and Ranni.

Flood control can be effected through an Integrated Dam Management System, which is totally computerised and automated, the only exception being lifting and lowering of shutters which has to be done manually.

This system which can be called IDMS, has to be evolved and developed independently. Technical Variables- When we think of an automated system for containing the flood and to prevent the repetition of 1924 or 2018, the following variables are to be incorporated suitably. They are; (1) weather forecast and daily rainfall data in the catchment areas, (2) the storage capacity of each dam/ reservoir up to Maximum Water Level (MWL), (3) the level rise a particular precipitation in the catchment area can cause in each dam (4) the water discharge in Cumecs against shutter opening gap, (5) the amount of water which can be evacuated by way of power generation (6) the time required for the released water from each dam to reach the usually affected areas, (7) the daily ebb and tide cycles with their levels and timings, (8) and finally the level of water at the usually affected areas and its impact.

Administrative Aspects- Many dams like Aliyar, Sholayar and Mullaperiyar are under the control of Tamilnadu. So they are to be convinced about this and suitable agreements must be reached. Mullaperiyar is a concern because of its old age and disputed storage levels. The proposed new dam will take many decades to materialise, if at all the parties agree to it.

As a point to improve, we can also suggest to maximise the electricity generation from all the hydroelectric power houses in Kerala, during the monsoon season. This will help to reduce the water level in major reservoirs, as well as to increase the power generation and revenue for KSEB. Another aspect to give weightage is that while the major dams are under the operational control of KSEB, the rest are under the Irrigation department. So both these arms of the Government are to be coordinated well, to establish the IDMS.

An action to be taken immediately with the support of the LSG department is to mark the maximum flood level reached at all the salient points. These levels will be later recorded and transferred to concrete pillars with scales for input to IDMS.

The author was earlier Project Manager of Pallivasal Project and specializes in Alternative energy and Infra structure.

(Views expressed by the author are his own)