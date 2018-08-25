Home Cities Kochi

Integrated Dam Management System in Kerala to contain future floods

Kerala has recently passed through the worst floods in its history. Only the Meteorological Department can say whether it has surpassed the 1924 floods.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing out of the crest gates from Harangi dam in Kodagu district on Friday | udayashankar s

By Jacob Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has recently passed through the worst floods in its history. Only the Meteorological Department can say whether it has surpassed the 1924 floods. But for the general public, 2018 floods stand first in terms of destruction and suffering. The reasons are the manifold increase in population and hence the dwellings and construction.

The stark difference between 1924 and 2018 is that, in 1924 there was only one dam constructed in Kerala, whereas in 2018, there are 82 dams in the eastern hill tracts, storing enormous quantity of water. When rainfall exceeds a certain limit, these dams simultaneously release huge quantity of water, thus worsening the flood situation exponentially. This is what happened during the last three weeks in Kerala, and other than Idukki reservoir, where media attention was focussed, the opening of no other dam was handled in a scientific manner. This is evident, seeing the flash floods in Wayanad, Chalakudy, Palakkad and Ranni.

Flood control can be effected through an Integrated Dam Management System, which is totally computerised and automated, the only exception being lifting and lowering of shutters which has to be done manually.

This system which can be called IDMS, has to be evolved and developed independently. Technical Variables- When we think of an automated system for containing the flood and to prevent the repetition of 1924 or 2018, the following variables are to be incorporated suitably. They are; (1) weather forecast and daily rainfall data in the catchment areas, (2) the storage capacity of each dam/ reservoir up to Maximum Water Level (MWL), (3) the level rise a particular precipitation in the catchment area can cause in each dam (4) the water discharge in Cumecs against shutter opening gap, (5) the amount of water which can be evacuated by way of power generation (6) the time required for the released water from each dam to reach the usually affected areas, (7) the daily ebb and tide cycles with their levels and timings, (8) and finally the level of water at the usually affected areas and its impact.

Administrative Aspects- Many dams like Aliyar, Sholayar and Mullaperiyar are under the control of Tamilnadu. So they are to be convinced about this and suitable agreements must be reached. Mullaperiyar is a concern because of its old age and disputed storage levels. The proposed new dam will take many decades to materialise, if at all the parties agree to it.

As a point to improve, we can also suggest to maximise the electricity generation from all the hydroelectric power houses in Kerala, during the monsoon season. This will help to reduce the water level in major reservoirs, as well as to increase the power generation and revenue for KSEB.  Another aspect to give weightage is that while the major dams are under the operational control of KSEB, the rest are under the Irrigation department. So both these arms of the Government are to be coordinated well, to establish the IDMS.

An action to be taken immediately with the support of the LSG department is to mark the maximum flood level reached at all the salient points. These levels will be later recorded and transferred to concrete pillars with scales for input to IDMS.

The author was earlier Project Manager of Pallivasal Project and specializes in Alternative energy and Infra structure.

(Views expressed by the author are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat