Kerala flood water sweeps away rare book collections

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thousands of valuable and rare books were irreparably damaged when water poured in from the Periyar, leaving bibliophiles in despair.When the water receded, Premkumar T R, arrived at his house in Moozhikulam Sala in Aluva, to be greeted by a heart-wrenching sight. “I saw my books strewn all over the place, caked in mud. Looking at the earnings of my life lying destroyed beyond repair broke my heart. I lost over 2,000 books. Some of these books were irreplaceable. I had collected them over several years from various places,” he said. Premkumar tried to retrieve some of the books but after lying in water for three days, they just fell apart.

Award-winning author Gracy’s entire house in Aluva was submerged, destroying among other things, her precious collection of over a 1,000 books. “Along with the household goods and furniture, I lost books which I had collected over years and some that had been gifted to me. The loss is irreparable,” she said.

Vini Nair’s collection — the effort, interest and energy of three generations — faced a narrow escape. “Thankfully, the flood water came only till the lower shelf of my bookcase. If it had gone up any further, the loss would have been crushing since some of these books are not even available today,” she said.

Some bibliophiles who guarded books jealously feel hard-hit by the loss. “I had a collection of books from my childhood days which were so precious to me that I had even forbidden my children from touching them. All that has come to naught,” said Mathew T George, a journalist who lost around 600 books.

“Some of them were autographed. There were some books from the 50s and 60s, especially Reader’s Digest collections. A lot of autograph books from school and college days are also gone forever now,” he said. Besides, these he lost some coffee table books that have now gone out of print.

Former MLA P C Vishnunath had catalogued his collection just a week before the deluge.“Now I don’t have the 600 books or the catalogue. Some of the books on Marx and Gandhi are not even printed anymore. I also had some books that had been printed in the 1960s and ’70s. All is lost,” rued Vishnunath.