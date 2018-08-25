Home Cities Kochi

Not so festive at the Ernakulam market

This Onam will be devoid of any celebration. The flood and its aftermath have bought the vegetable and flower markets to a standstill

Published: 25th August 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

The vegetable market at Broadway without the festive spirit  Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:As the state battles the aftermath of the flood, meagre sales have been recorded in the district markets on the eve of Thiruvonam. The sale of vegetables and flowers have completely crashed.

The scene at the Ernakulam market, on Friday morning, was gloomy. Vegetables from only a few numbers of trucks were being unloaded for wholesale traders. “We have only given a small order for stock,” said Ummer T K of National Vegetable Traders. “Other than a few hotels and relief camps, our sales have gone down. Shops of many vendors who we sell to have been submerged. We don’t expect the sale to improve even after a week.”

Another vendor said, “With the crashed sale, we have only stocked very little. But even this will go unsold.”However, the prices of pulses, beans and ginger have gone slightly up. “It is not a significant price hike,” said another vendor Anil Haritha. “But that’s the price in the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets. The prices of other vegetables are still the same.”

In the case of flowers, the lack of celebrations has brought the sales at the market to a standstill. Other than a few kilos of marigold and jasmine, not many flowers have been brought in. “We have asked trucks to not bring in flowers,” said Ganesh, a flower vendor. “All celebrations, even a namesake one, have been cancelled. This Onam is like any normal day for us.”

The scene at Paramara Road was not any different from the vegetable market. Unlike most years, there are only a few flower vendors. “There is absolutely no sale happening now,” said Sathish, a flower vendor.  
State president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi T Naseeruddin said, “The sales have been affected everywhere because of the floods. In Kochi, many shops were submerged. The sales in those shops that were unaffected have come crashing down. Small-scale shops and supermarkets are the worst-affected, with stocks coming in slowly and people dealing with the aftermath of the flood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat