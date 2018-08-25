Weddings in Kochi on halt due to Kerala floods

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Owing to the floods that shattered the state, engagement and wedding functions have been disrupted. People either cancelled or postponed their receptions. “We were not in a mood to conduct a luxurious affair. Lots of people have lost their lives and many live in relief camps. We would rather volunteer and join in reclaiming their happiness rather than hosting a marriage shrouded in gloom,” says Majo John, a native of Wayanad, where there was a lot of destruction.

Majo’s engagement was fixed on August 23 and the wedding was supposed to be held the next day. The family had planned and arranged the logistics for 1,700 people. “We’ve decided to reduce the number of people to 200,” Majo continues. The couple has not fixed a date yet but is bent on doing the honours once the storm has completely subsided.

Nasif K A, a resident of Kodungallur, echoes the same sentiment. “My wedding date was on August 18, but by August 16, we knew that the function would have to be postponed,” says Nasif. “The best part was that everyone understood and fully cooperated with the last-minute decision.”

Not everyone could postpone their events though. Surabhi Kamath, a resident of Kochi, conducted her wedding on the set date itself, August 19. However, the function was limited to immediate family members. “We had originally planned for a three-day wedding. Thankfully, most of our relatives reached by Wednesday, August 15, but some of them who came by flight faced difficulties during landing. Nevertheless, they made it,” says Surabhi. However, on Thursday morning [August 16] brought an unanticipated atmosphere. Most parts of the state were submerged, roads were blocked, trains and planes cancelled, and there was absolutely no way for the rest of Surabhi’s and her husband’s relatives to reach Kochi.

“My dad wanted to cancel all the other functions and purely concentrate on the wedding because for us whoever had an important part in the wedding had already made it,” says Surabhi. Despite their decision to continue with the wedding, trouble still brewed. “Our caterer reached Kodungallur and he was stuck. He couldn’t get to our place nor could he go back,” says Surabhi. Nevertheless, an alternate solution was provided and the family managed to host a small wedding.