Army provides medical aid at Puthevelikara taluk hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to provide relief to Puthenvelikara residents who were the worst hit by the flood, the Indian Army is providing medical facilities at Puthevelikara Taluk Hospital round the clock.

In the flood, the equipment of the government hospital was damaged. As a result the Indian Army decided to provide medical service from there. A medical car from Secunderabad arrived at Puthenvelikara. There are eight doctors and 47 paramedical staff in the car. The out-patient facilities are provided from 9 am to 5 pm.

Even after the water receded from the hospital, it could not be opened due to slush accumulated inside and damaged equipment. The Army team first cleaned the entire hospital and surroundings. Apart from attending patients in the hospital, the Army doctors are also attending patients at various relief camps and providing required medicines. There are 12 camps functioning in Puthenvelikara.