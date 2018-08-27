Home Cities Kochi

Campaign launched to track stranded migrant labourers

When the flood hit across Kerala, families of migrant labourers from various parts of the country, became panic-stricken as they lost communication with their dear ones.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the flood hit across Kerala, families of migrant labourers from various parts of the country, became panic-stricken as they lost communication with their dear ones. As the situation demanded an immediate attention, a collective, ‘Ek Potlee Ret Ki’, came up with Migrant Labourer Tracking System (MLTS), a volunteer-driven campaign to help families of those migrant labourers, who have been difficult to track down.

“Whenever disasters happen, it is usually the marginalised who are the worst hit,” said Aabha Muralidharan, who coordinated the migrant workers’ dwelling in Ernakulam. She works for the collective, Ek Potlee Ret Ki. It all began when the community members, the collective works with, started asking about the whereabouts of their family members, who migrated to Kerala.

“We wanted to make two levels of interventions. First to let family members of the labourers know these people are safe, as they have no connectivity. Second, to get a database of how many people need relief material and financial support. Only then can we approach the respective district administrations for assistance,” said Aabha.  

When the flood situation started worsening, most of the migrant labourers rushed to nearby railway stations and bus stops. “We sent volunteers to find out more about them,” said Radhika Ganesh, one of the founding members of the collective.  Some of the labourers left to their native states during the initial stages of the flood itself. MLTS got in touch with twenty-six migrant labourers. 15 labourers from Uttar Pradesh were found in a factory in Aluva.

“The efforts to procure relief materials from the collection centres are also under way,” said Aabha.  Word has also been sent to the volunteers and coordinators across the state to immediately pass the information to MLTS,  of any migrant labourers they come across.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers Kerala floods Kerala Relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6