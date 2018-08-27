Home Cities Kochi

Celebration of togetherness provides welcome relief at camps

Rays of hope sparkled in the eyes of people while watching children take part in the Onam programmes that were organised in relief camps across the district.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Women particpating in a musical chair competition as part of the Onam celebrations at the Maharaja's College relief camp in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rays of hope sparkled in the eyes of people while watching children take part in the Onam programmes that were organised in relief camps across the district. Keeping aside their woes, the camps were filled with zeal and laughter of the inmates, especially children, on Saturday.
It was an exhilarating to watch the children chasing each other to pick up the chocolates.

The parents encouraged their children to take part in various programmes organised at the relief camps. Instead of celebrating Onam in their homes, several people visited relief camps and joined the inmates in their celebrations. "It was a joyous sight to watch people taking part in the Onam programmes with good cheer. Children were the first to take part in the programmes we arranged including spoon race, musical chair, and pillow fights," said Syam, a volunteer at St Mary's High School, Vaikom.

People joined us for preparing sadhya as well. It was indeed a celebration of togetherness, he said. The relief camp at Maharaja's College was filled with laughter and happy faces. The children and volunteers together made the floral carpets and took part in the programmes."It was a wonderful sight to watch people filled with happiness and excitement after what they have been through. Almost everyone participated in the programmes including tug-of-war and uriyadi. At least for a while, they forgot their pain and losses" said Saroj, a volunteer at the camp.

Onam celebrations at the relief camps was a welcome change for the inmates. "It is for the first time, we are celebrating such an Onam. Fretting about our losses will not gain us anything," said Kunjachan, a daily wage earner and a resident of Cheriyanthuruth.

An Onam at relief camps

Hibi Eden, MLA celebrated his Onam with the inmates of various relief camps here.
At the relief camp at the Government  High School, Willingdon Island, he opened the stage for Onam celebrations by giving 'Onapudava' to Ramadevi, the oldest among the inmates. He joined the inmates at the Maharaja's College relief camp for sadhya.

"Sadhya was arranged at several relief camps. The required vegetables and other items were collected and were made available at the camps," he said.

