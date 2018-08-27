Home Cities Kochi

Dancing to happy tunes amidst pain

Published: 27th August 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Asiya Beevi with other inmates at the relief camp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Asiya Beevi from Cheranallur could not resist herself from dancing to the tunes of monumental hit song ‘Jimmiki Kammal’, which has set a fire on the social media recently. Asiya Beevi and some of the children in the Baselious Vidyaniketan School camp, Vettikal, did not let the grim mood stand in the way of celebration.

Even though she has lost all her earnings, in the recent flood that hit the state, she was not going to fret about her losses. “One should see life with a smile. There is no point in fretting about the losses, whatever happened may be the will of God. At least we are alive, the rest of the losses in life can be made,” said Asiya Beevi, who works as traffic warden at Vyttila.

From Wednesday, it has been seven days since she was brought to the camp and those days were memorable days. We all lived there as a family, she added.

In order to cheer the people at the camp, the coordinators and panchayat members jointly organised a platform for them. The programmes were welcomed by the people and counselling was also given to them, said camp convenor and panchayat ward member O A Mani.

