Disburse aid to flood-hit immediately

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V D Satheesan MLA called upon the government to immediately disburse the assistance to the flood victims announced by the government. “The need of the hour is to rehabilitate the victims. Earlier, the government announced a sum of Rs 3,500 to those returning home from the relief camps. However, this amount has not been disbursed yet,” he said.

Satheesan said the persons in relief camps could not go back to their houses despite the floodwaters receding as they have nothing to subsist on.

Eighty-two camps still function in North Paravur taluk which has the highest number of relief camps in the district. While 153 camps were closed on Sunday. Aluva taluk is in the second spot with 24 camps and Kanayannur taluk has four camps.