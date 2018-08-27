Home Cities Kochi

Disposal of foam beds a headache for authorities

The disposal of foam beds and sofa cushions damaged in the floods has turned out to be a headache for authorities during the post-deluge clean-up drive.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The disposal of foam beds and sofa cushions damaged in the floods has turned out to be a headache for authorities during the post-deluge clean-up drive. The Suchitwa Mission and the local self-governing bodies are looking for various modes to dispose of waste goods from flood-hit houses. Suchitwa Mission Ernakulam District coordinator Siju Thomas said a proper plan is in place to dispose of plastic, clothes, wood, steel, iron and e-waste. But disposing of foam beds, sofa cushions and pillows is a daunting task.

"No waste disposal agency is willing to take beds, sofa cushions and pillows made of cushions and foams. Most of the houses in Ernakulam district are constructed in three-five cents, and people do not have enough space to dump these waste materials. Since the drenched beds are heavy, waste collectors do not take it," he said.

The Suchitwa Mission had approached a Kozhikode-based waste collecting agency to dispose of foam waste. "However, the agency demanded a huge amount. Since foam beds and cushions are used in every houses, it will be an expensive affair to dispose of huge quantity of such waste materials. We are looking for a proper solution. Currently, we can dispose of all waste materials other than foams and beds," said Siju Thomas.

The local self-governing bodies have been directed to collect plastic, wood, steel, iron and other waste materials from flood-hit houses and put together in three of four places, from where the agencies will collect them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
clean-up drive Suchitwa Mission Kerala floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6