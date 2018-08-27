Disposal of foam beds a headache for authorities

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The disposal of foam beds and sofa cushions damaged in the floods has turned out to be a headache for authorities during the post-deluge clean-up drive. The Suchitwa Mission and the local self-governing bodies are looking for various modes to dispose of waste goods from flood-hit houses. Suchitwa Mission Ernakulam District coordinator Siju Thomas said a proper plan is in place to dispose of plastic, clothes, wood, steel, iron and e-waste. But disposing of foam beds, sofa cushions and pillows is a daunting task.

"No waste disposal agency is willing to take beds, sofa cushions and pillows made of cushions and foams. Most of the houses in Ernakulam district are constructed in three-five cents, and people do not have enough space to dump these waste materials. Since the drenched beds are heavy, waste collectors do not take it," he said.

The Suchitwa Mission had approached a Kozhikode-based waste collecting agency to dispose of foam waste. "However, the agency demanded a huge amount. Since foam beds and cushions are used in every houses, it will be an expensive affair to dispose of huge quantity of such waste materials. We are looking for a proper solution. Currently, we can dispose of all waste materials other than foams and beds," said Siju Thomas.

The local self-governing bodies have been directed to collect plastic, wood, steel, iron and other waste materials from flood-hit houses and put together in three of four places, from where the agencies will collect them.