District admn to intensify post-flood cleaning

The clean-up drive is being carried out after declaring the flood-ravaged panchayats as 22 'red zones'.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration will intensify the cleanliness drive in 22 flood-ravaged panchayats. The drive is being carried out after declaring these panchayats as 22 red zones. As part of cleanliness measures, 35 petrol motor pump sets were distributed in these panchayats. Two pump sets each were distributed at Chendamangalam, Alangad, Karumaloor, Vadakkekara, Kunnukara and Kadungalloor while one pump set each was given to the remaining panchayats.

Along with that, 22 projector jets from Haritha Kerala Mission were also distributed. In the coming days, 10 more pump sets will be distributed, according to a statement issued by the district administration.
The 389 wards in the 22 panchayats are in a bad state after the floods. The cleaning process will be intensified in these wards. A total of 50 to 100 volunteers will be deployed in these wards. Moreover, volunteers from other districts, who were registered in the government site, will also be assigned for the cleaning.

The collection of non-biodegradable waste is also progressing. The waste disposal is being carried out by joining hands with G J Nature Care.
 

Out of the total 22 panchayats, many areas in Puthenvelikkara, Chendamangalam, Chittattukara, Karumaloor and Cheranalloor were under water during the floods. As a result, most of the files and computer equipment were damaged here. In order to repair and restore computer systems, 200 ITI trainees and teachers are deployed at these places.

The Police force is also carrying out the cleanliness drive. The Police Department provided 5 petrol pump sets, 200 gumboots, phenyl, bleaching powder and cleaning equipment.

