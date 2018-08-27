Home Cities Kochi

Fishermen rescued 65,000 people, says minister

Fishermen rescued about 65,000 people stranded in various locations during the worst flooding, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fishermen rescued about 65,000 people stranded in various locations during the worst flooding, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. “The fishermen have done an exemplary rescue work in the flood-hit state. As many as 669 fishing boats had been deployed for the rescue works in the flood-affected districts,” she said, while inaugurating a felicitation accorded to the fishermenon Sunday.

The Kerala fishermen, said the minister, have turned real heroes and won laurels from across the globe. This has enabled the fishing community, a neglected lot for years, to reach the mainstream, she said.

Meanwhile, following an alleged affront, some fishermen left the venue without collecting the Onam kit. Earlier, a verbal spat erupted as a section of fishermen alleged some of their names had been left out from the list of those who were to be feted. Matsyafed chairman P P Chitharanjan said all fishermen gathered will be honoured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala fishermen Kerala Floods Kerala Rescue Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6