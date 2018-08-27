Fishermen rescued 65,000 people, says minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fishermen rescued about 65,000 people stranded in various locations during the worst flooding, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. “The fishermen have done an exemplary rescue work in the flood-hit state. As many as 669 fishing boats had been deployed for the rescue works in the flood-affected districts,” she said, while inaugurating a felicitation accorded to the fishermenon Sunday.

The Kerala fishermen, said the minister, have turned real heroes and won laurels from across the globe. This has enabled the fishing community, a neglected lot for years, to reach the mainstream, she said.

Meanwhile, following an alleged affront, some fishermen left the venue without collecting the Onam kit. Earlier, a verbal spat erupted as a section of fishermen alleged some of their names had been left out from the list of those who were to be feted. Matsyafed chairman P P Chitharanjan said all fishermen gathered will be honoured.