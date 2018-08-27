Migrant labourers throw caution to wind

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the floodwater receding, the people have now begun cleaning their homes. Nearly everyone in the district is recruiting migrant labourers to clean the muck and filth that floodwater has deposited inside the buildings and surroundings. However, though the residents are taking all necessary precautions to ward off any infection they might contract from the muck, the migrant labourers can be seen working without any protective gears.

Rahim, a migrant labourer who was cleaning a house in Paravoor, said: “Nobody told us about these things. Also, it is difficult for us to procure gum-boots, gloves and masks. Rahim and his co-workers could be seen mopping up the dirty water and scooping up the mud with bare hands.

Naveen, a migrant labourer from Bihar, was surprised when Express team asked him why he is not using any safety gears. “Is it necessary?” asked Naveen. “I find them a nuisance. Wearing gloves and boots will impede my movement and I won’t be able to finish my work fast. Also, they cost a lot. I don’t think there will be any problems,” he said.

These migrant workers are not aware of the danger they are putting themselves in. “Also, the availability of these items is low,” said a resident in Paravoor. “It is advisable to wear such protective gears as the threat of leptospirosis and other bacterial infections is large. The health workers need to advise these migrant labourers, else we will have to deal with a grave health situation soon,” he said.