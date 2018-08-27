Rs 10 crore loss to Sanskrit varsity in recent floods 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSUS) management in a statement on Sunday said the institution has suffered damage to the tune of over Rs 10 crore in the floods which ravaged the state. Dharmaraj Adat, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the figures are based on the preliminary assessment made by the varsity. The Sanskrit University is perhaps the only varsity in Kerala affected by the deluge, he said. “The functioning of the university was hit. All the generators, control panels in the buildings, the central control panel in the electronics room and water supply systems were fully submerged. It will take at least a fortnight to clean up the administrative block filled with mud and water, “ he said.

Similarly, the engineering wing, internal quality assurance cell, Kerala State Audit Department Regional office, publications, career guidance cell and general store which function on the ground floor of the administrative building have been rendered dysfunctional. The varsity authorities said nearly 60 computers which were to be distributed to various departments were damaged completely. Likewise, writing papers and other stationery meant for distribution to the regional centres were damaged. Eight official vehicles belonging to the university were also damaged.

Varsity authorities said it will take a while before the Central funds can be utilised for rebuilding plans. “Hence, we are making a formal request to extend the deadline for utilising those funds.

Even the students and teachers residing in and around the university suffered heavy losses during the floods,” said an officer.

Extensive damage to Sankara varsity library

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady was one of the worst affected. The university which has eight regional centres is a research hub in Sanskrit. According to the university spokesperson, the damage to the library and administrative building is extensive. “A lot of books, some very rare ones, have been lost. We are yet to arrive at a figure because the staff is yet to report back. Nearly all the staff live near the university, so their houses have been inundated. The entire assessment process will take time. The timing of the flood couldn’t be worse. In six months the NAAC team will be visiting to assess us for re-accreditation,” said the spokesperson. The Hindi section of the library is the worst hit.