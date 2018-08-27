Home Cities Kochi

Rs 10 crore loss to Sanskrit varsity in recent floods 

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady was one of the worst affected. The university which has eight regional centres is a research hub in Sanskrit.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

A room in the women’s hostel at Kalady Sanskrit University after the flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSUS) management  in a statement on Sunday said the institution has suffered damage to the tune of over Rs 10 crore in the floods which ravaged the state. Dharmaraj Adat,  Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the figures are based on the preliminary assessment made by the varsity. The Sanskrit University is perhaps the only varsity in Kerala affected by the deluge, he said. “The functioning of the university was hit. All the generators, control panels in the buildings, the central control panel in the electronics room and water supply systems were fully  submerged. It will take at least a fortnight to clean up the administrative block  filled with mud and water, “ he said.

Similarly, the engineering wing, internal quality assurance cell, Kerala State Audit Department Regional office, publications, career guidance cell and general store which function on the ground floor of the administrative building have been rendered dysfunctional.  The varsity authorities said nearly 60 computers which were to be distributed to various departments were damaged completely. Likewise, writing papers and other stationery meant for distribution to the regional centres were damaged. Eight official vehicles belonging to the university were also damaged.

Varsity  authorities said it will take a while before the Central funds can be utilised for rebuilding plans. “Hence, we are making a formal request to extend the deadline for utilising those funds.
Even the students and teachers  residing in and around the university suffered heavy losses during the floods,” said an officer.

Extensive damage to Sankara varsity library

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady was one of the worst affected. The university which has eight regional centres is a research hub in Sanskrit. According to the university spokesperson, the damage to the library and administrative building is extensive. “A lot of books, some very rare ones, have been lost. We are yet to arrive at a figure because the staff is yet to report back. Nearly all the staff live near the university, so their houses have been inundated. The entire assessment process will take time. The timing of the flood couldn’t be worse. In six months the NAAC team will be visiting to assess us for re-accreditation,” said the spokesperson. The Hindi section of the library is the worst hit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Rains Kerala Floods Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6