Schools face uphill task of rebuilding infrastructure

Ravaged by flood, many schools are not even close to opening their doors for students. This is especially in the case of many schools in Kalady.

Published: 27th August 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Furniture of Sree Kanchi Sankara Public School left outside to dry

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When the floods ravaged the entire state, many schools were turned into relief camps. However, it took no time for the flood to overwhelm many of these schools, which were a temporary shelter for many. Now, with the reopening date set on August 29, many schools, including the CBSE, ICSE and aided ones, are not even close to opening their doors for students. This is especially in the case of many schools in Kalady.

Situated right in the heart of Kalady town is Sree Kanchi Sankara Public School or Sthoopam School, a CBSE-affiliated school run by the Sree Sankara Educational Trust Kancheepuram. When the floodwaters hit, the school authorities did not have the time to save any belongings.

“The water level had reached the first floor,” the school authorities said. “All school records were destroyed. We have assessed a loss of almost Rs 13 lakh. Our computer lab was completely submerged. Now we are back at square one.” The school has, since then, been salvaging what’s left of everything. “In my knowledge, the Sthoopam school was the worst-affected,” says Thulasi Bai, Kalady panchayat president.

In the neighbouring Okkal panchayat, two schools - Anita Vidyalaya and Anita Public School - were badly hit by the strong currents. “When the water came in, we opened the school as a relief camp for the people nearby,” said Sr Treasa Antony, the school principal. “But the water level kept rising. All buses were submerged. The entire compound wall structure crumbled. Most of the equipment floated away in the water. However, we were able to save the office records and the students’ certificates. I don’t think we’ll be able to reopen on Wednesday. I am also clueless as to how the teachers will be paid their salaries and how the students will be able to return to a normal lifestyle.”

For this, Deputy Director of Education C A Santhosh said, “We have directed schools to start functioning on August 29 or soon after that. The reopening cannot be delayed because of destroyed school records. Classes should begin as soon as possible. We hope private management-run schools can manage on their own.”

